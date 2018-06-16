SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $33.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

