SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $33.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

