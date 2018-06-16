Zacks Investment Research Lowers SMITHS Grp PLC/S (SMGZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMITHS Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SMGZY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SMITHS Grp PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Numis Securities lowered SMITHS Grp PLC/S from an add rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of SMITHS Grp PLC/S traded down $0.56, hitting $23.72, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. SMITHS Grp PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

SMITHS Grp PLC/S Company Profile

