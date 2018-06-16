Numis Securities Increases Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price raised by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 2,800 ($37.28) to GBX 3,300 ($43.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 25th. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.95) to GBX 3,000 ($39.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,076 ($40.95).

SKG stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,082 ($41.03). 1,575,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,712.74 ($22.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,254 ($43.32).

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

