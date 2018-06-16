SnipCoin (SNIP) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SnipCoin (CURRENCY:SNIP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One SnipCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SnipCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnipCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $34,547.00 worth of SnipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002130 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000670 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000585 BTC.

SnipCoin Profile

SnipCoin is a token. SnipCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SnipCoin is snip.today. SnipCoin’s official Twitter account is @sniptoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnipCoin

SnipCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnipCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

