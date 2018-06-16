Snovio 24 Hour Volume Hits $67,504.00 (CRYPTO:SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Snovio has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $67,504.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovio token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. During the last week, Snovio has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00589629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00242403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093594 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

