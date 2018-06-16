Social Send Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $7,868.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 34,264,697 coins and its circulating supply is 32,074,754 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

