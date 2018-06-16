SocialCoin (SOCC) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $5,451.00 and approximately $545.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001351 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is www.social-coin.co.uk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

