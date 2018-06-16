Societe Generale Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) a €130.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, May 25th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Cfra set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €119.96 ($139.48).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

HEN3 stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €110.60 ($128.60). 1,249,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.