Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage presently has a GBX 200 ($2.66) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 386 ($5.14). Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNC. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 305 ($4.06) to GBX 250 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 250 ($3.33) to GBX 210 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.67 ($3.32).

Shares of Greencore Group opened at GBX 180.45 ($2.40) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.50).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

