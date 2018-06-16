SOCO International (LON:SIA) Rating Increased to Add at Peel Hunt

SOCO International (LON:SIA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 120 ($1.60). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SIA stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 99.30 ($1.32). 1,525,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,776. SOCO International has a 1 year low of GBX 87.15 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($2.00).

In other SOCO International news, insider Mike J. Watts acquired 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,618.85 ($11,474.97). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 8,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($11,496.47). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,896 shares of company stock worth $2,590,749.

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

