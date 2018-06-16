Sohu com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Sohu.com continues to benefit from good performance of the Legacy TLBB mobile game along with increasing mobile search traffic. The company’s cash balance as well as its low debt levels are also encouraging. The improving liquidity will help the company to pursue strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and even share repurchases, going forward. However, decline in video ad sales is hurting Sohu’s brand advertising business. Higher expenses also remain a drag on profitability. Moreover, stricter regulations, sluggish Chinese economic growth rate and intensifying competition remain headwinds. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sohu com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Sohu com opened at $41.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sohu com has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Sohu com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.26 million. Sohu com had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. analysts predict that Sohu com will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sohu com news, CEO Charles Zhang purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon purchased 96,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,485.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,819,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,262,777. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 491,665 shares of company stock worth $16,492,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sohu com during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu com during the first quarter worth $219,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Sohu com by 28.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu com during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu com by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

About Sohu com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

