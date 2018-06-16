Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sol Gel Technologies an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

SLGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,644. The company has a market cap of $170.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,334,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

