Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.16

Media stories about Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solar Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5760085406726 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Solar Capital stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

