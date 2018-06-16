Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Solaredge Technologies worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 59,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $4,077,923.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $79,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,971,864.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,479 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.53.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.