Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Director William A. Zartler acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure opened at $15.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $776.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 248.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SOI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,705,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 196,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 419.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after buying an additional 1,021,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 290,696 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,053,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 102,455 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

