Bioamber (BIOA) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioamber earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5890725256102 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Bioamber traded down $0.02, reaching $0.01, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,512,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bioamber has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. Bioamber had a negative return on equity of 48.72% and a negative net margin of 238.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Bioamber will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bioamber from $12.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bioamber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bioamber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Bioamber Company Profile

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

