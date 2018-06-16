Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Share Price

News headlines about Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9213629939665 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NYSE FEDU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.00. 106,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,588. Four Seasons Edu has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and a P/E ratio of 31.58.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers education and management consulting services. It operates 27 learning centers in Shanghai and 6 learning centers in other cities.

