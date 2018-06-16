Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aaron’s (AAN) Stock Price

News headlines about Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aaron’s earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8464707167921 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Aaron’s opened at $43.86 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.06. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $954.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.74 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In related news, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,811.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,647.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,673,785 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

