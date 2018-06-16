Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexander & Baldwin earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6182565065894 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Alexander & Baldwin traded up $0.52, hitting $21.53, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 892,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, Director David C. Hulihee sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $182,758.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971,117 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hulihee sold 10,603 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $238,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 971,117 shares in the company, valued at $21,850,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,604 shares of company stock valued at $833,976. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is a Hawai`i corporation, and has elected to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) beginning with the 2017 tax year. A&B owns, operates and manages 4.1 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland, and is the largest owner of grocery/drug-anchored retail centers in Hawai`i.

