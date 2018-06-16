Apergy (APY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about Apergy (NYSE:APY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apergy earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6509219050828 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently commented on APY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $37.55 on Friday. Apergy has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides various engineered technologies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. Its products include artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems, and plunger lifts, as well as polycrystalline diamond cutters for drilling.

