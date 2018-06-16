Cott (NYSE:COT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cott earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6421983706536 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

COT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cott in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cott from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

COT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.81 million. Cott had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Cott’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

