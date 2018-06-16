Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enviva Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.0066103282376 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $29.25 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $766.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 409.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director Holdings Lp Enviva sold 1,265,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,812,904.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,634.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

