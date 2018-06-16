Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Price

Media headlines about First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Bankshares earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.1926197520893 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares opened at $53.60 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,852.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $373,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,203 shares of company stock valued at $64,087. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.