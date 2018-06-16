Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hartford Financial Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.3284140465078 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $633,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,283,459.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,503.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,719. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

