John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News coverage about John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3789806462808 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Get John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3701 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

There is no company description available for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.