Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Tower (AMT) Stock Price

News stories about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports.

AMT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $138.56. 3,087,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,298. American Tower has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $512,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,129 shares of company stock worth $17,118,119 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

