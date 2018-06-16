Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) Share Price

Media headlines about Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central and Eastern Europe Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 42.4519114694991 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CEE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722. Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund

There is no company description available for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.

