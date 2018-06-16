FedEx (FDX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping service provider an impact score of 44.7750342862777 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a twelve month low of $203.13 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.72.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

