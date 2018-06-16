Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FedEx (FDX) Stock Price

Press coverage about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping service provider an impact score of 46.7412068632227 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.72.

Shares of FedEx traded up $1.08, reaching $264.56, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. FedEx has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

