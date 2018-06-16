Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mindray Medical International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.6153180096447 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Mindray Medical International opened at $27.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Mindray Medical International has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

About Mindray Medical International

Mindray Medical International Limited is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices across the world. The Company operates in three segments: patient monitoring and life support products, in-vitro diagnostic products and medical imaging systems. Its patient monitoring devices track the physiological parameters of patients, such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and temperature.

