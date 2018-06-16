Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) Share Price

News articles about Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.9018906571706 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MNR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 661,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

