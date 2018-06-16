Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

News coverage about Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Specialty Lending earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.9097292342739 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.34%. sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 41,128 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $205,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 14,923 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $74,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,095 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

