PHH (NYSE:PHH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about PHH (NYSE:PHH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PHH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.9092984806216 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PHH remained flat at $$10.85 during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 444,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,012. PHH has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). PHH had a negative net margin of 45.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

