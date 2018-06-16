Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Seabridge Gold (SA) Share Price

Press coverage about Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seabridge Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8940523686211 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of SA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 389,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,107. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.70.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

