Ditech (WAC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Ditech (NYSE:WAC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ditech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0354324758466 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 641,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,061. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.71. Ditech has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Ditech Company Profile

Ditech Holding Corp., formerly Walter Investment Management Corp., is a diversified mortgage banking firm focused primarily on the servicing and origination of residential loans, including reverse loans. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment consists of operations that perform servicing for third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as its own mortgage loan portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Ditech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ditech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.