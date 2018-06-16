Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Independent Bank (INDB) Stock Price

Media stories about Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 43.7195650207512 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Independent Bank opened at $80.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.90. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDB. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $981,044. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

