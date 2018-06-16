Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Share Price

News coverage about NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.887988871091 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH traded down $0.02, hitting $6.14, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 88.83 and a current ratio of 88.83.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 22.77%. equities research analysts forecast that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. BidaskClub raised NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

