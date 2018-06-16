Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect pdvWireless (PDVW) Share Price

News coverage about pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. pdvWireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the wireless provider an impact score of 45.9652379122662 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

pdvWireless traded up $1.30, hitting $28.95, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 79,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,301. The company has a market cap of $400.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.63. pdvWireless has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 481.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. sell-side analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDVW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other pdvWireless news, EVP Richard E. Rohmann sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $26,694.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 56,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,685,867.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 152,721 shares of company stock worth $4,311,435 and have sold 2,700 shares worth $74,799. Company insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality.

