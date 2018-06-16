Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Stock Price

News articles about TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransMontaigne Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.3526766332361 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners traded down $0.57, hitting $36.98, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 23,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,753. TransMontaigne Partners has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.21.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. equities analysts predict that TransMontaigne Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

