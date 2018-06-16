Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ABLYNX NV/ADR (NASDAQ:ABLX) Stock Price

Media headlines about ABLYNX NV/ADR (NASDAQ:ABLX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ABLYNX NV/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0118648052032 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ABLX opened at $52.87 on Friday. ABLYNX NV/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

ABLYNX NV/ADR Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

