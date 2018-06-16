Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bemis (BMS) Share Price

Press coverage about Bemis (NYSE:BMS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bemis earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7802441198286 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BMS opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bemis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMS. Bank of America raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bemis from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bemis in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

