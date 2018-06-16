Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Stock Price

News coverage about Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Earthstone Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.1742348608167 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of Earthstone Energy traded down $0.16, hitting $7.94, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,403. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.