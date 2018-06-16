Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News stories about Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xilinx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the programmable devices maker an impact score of 46.2642138242569 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of Xilinx traded down $0.21, reaching $70.22, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,591. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.