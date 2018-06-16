DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.02

News stories about DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DarioHealth earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 50.9802717389783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DarioHealth traded down $0.02, reaching $1.48, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 22,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.84. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 414.86% and a negative net margin of 374.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

