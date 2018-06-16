1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1-800-Flowers.Com earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.4473313501869 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Cann reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.78 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $356,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gerard M. Gallagher sold 26,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $335,839.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,965. Company insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.