Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price

Media coverage about Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Applied Materials earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the manufacturing equipment provider an impact score of 46.9379669335674 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Applied Materials traded down $0.38, hitting $49.31, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 23,233,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.52 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

