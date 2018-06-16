Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price

Headlines about Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic American earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7628523017313 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AAME stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.