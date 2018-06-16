Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

News stories about Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7459554741355 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.54.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Boston Properties has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

