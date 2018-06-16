Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price

News stories about CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CEMIG earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0213381248234 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of CEMIG opened at $1.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.79. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Several research analysts have commented on CIG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CEMIG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

